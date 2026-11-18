Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has recalled a frightening experience in Nepal, where he nearly drowned while kayaking during a film shoot.

The veteran actor shared the incident during a recent episode of the television reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 18|, where he is back as the host following health concerns, NDTV reports.

Bachchan said he was shooting for a film in Nepal when someone suggested that he try kayaking. Although initially reluctant, he eventually agreed.

However, getting into the narrow kayak proved difficult, taking him around 45 minutes.

The situation soon turned dangerous when Bachchan made a wrong turn while paddling, causing the boat to capsize.

He said he had been instructed to push his hands upwards underwater if the kayak overturned, as this would help turn it upright. However, the technique did not work.

Bachchan then began waving his hands to attract the attention of people nearby.

Recalling the frightening experience, he said, “You won't believe it, but nobody came to rescue me.”

He added that the incident took place while a film was being shot, making the situation even more alarming.

“The film's hero himself was drowning. Imagine they would have had to continue working with the other hero,” he said.

Eventually, someone standing near a waterfall realised that something was wrong and came to his rescue.

Bachchan said getting him out of the water was difficult, but people eventually managed to pull him to safety.

Describing the incident as a major ordeal, the actor said it was an experience he would not forget.

Upcoming Projects

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting "Kaun Banega Crorepati 18".

He will next appear in "Kalki 2", the sequel to director Nag Ashwin's science-fiction film. He is also set to star in the upcoming courtroom drama "Section 84".