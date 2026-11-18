Petrol has been poured and set alight on the platform of Atithpur Railway Station in Netrokona’s Barhatta Upazila.

Police say the arsonists filmed the act, and the footage later spread on social media.

The incident took place some time between 11pm and midnight on Tuesday, said Champak Dam, chief of Barhatta Police Station.

The video shows a young man pouring flammable liquid on several spots on the platform and a few pillars before igniting it, while another stands below the platform. They leave the scene soon after.

The footage carries the caption “Nov 17, 2026, Atithpur Railway Station, Netrokona”.

“Signs were found that petrol or another flammable substance had been poured on jute sacks at three pillars of the platform and set alight,” the police officer said. “But the pillars are made of iron, so there is no major structural damage.”

Zahirul Islam, station master of Mohonganj Railway Station, said that according to railway engineering wing wayman and police, torn jute sacks soaked in petrol were used to set fire to the platform floor and pillars. The culprits then fled after filming.

There is no major damage at the station, and train services will not be disrupted, he added.

Fires had earlier been set on railway tracks three times in Patli of Barhatta and Chollisha of Netrokona Sadar Upazila.