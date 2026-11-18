The Global Sourcing Expo 2026 has concluded with a new message regarding interest from international buyers in Bangladesh's export capabilities beyond the readymade garment sector.

The three-day event was attended by international buyers and sourcing representatives from 11 countries, creating new business contacts and opportunities for potential export partnerships.

The expo included 161 companies from 12 export sectors showcasing their products and capabilities in 240 stalls, displaying Bangladesh's potential in the global market.

The Global Sourcing Expo was held from Nov 15-17, 2026 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal, under the initiative of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Ministry of Commerce.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Mohammad Hasan Arif, vice-chairman and CEO of the EPB.

The ministry provided the details in a media statement on Wednesday.

In his closing remarks, Commerce Secretary Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury said Bangladesh's production capacity and export product diversity are continuously on the rise.

"To ensure that this progress is sustainable, we need to improve product quality, diversify exports, explore new markets, and build long-term business relationships with international buyers," he said.

To survive in global competition, there is no alternative to ensuring international standards and compliance, as well as using modern technology, developing skilled human resources, and increasing productivity, the commerce secretary said. Such arrangements can play an important role in creating opportunities for small and medium entrepreneurs to enter the international market.

This EPB's Arif said, "This year's expo has made it possible to showcase Bangladesh's versatile production and export capabilities in the international arena.

"The participation of international buyers and sourcing representatives from various regions, including the United States, Europe, Asia and West Asia is a reflection of the interest and trust of global buyers in Bangladesh."

Industries from apparel and textiles, leather and leather products, jute products and handicrafts, agriculture and agricultural products, plastics and kitchenware, furniture and home decor, pharmaceuticals, ICT, paper and packaging, automobiles and bicycles, light engineering and ceramics and tableware sectors took part in this year's expo.

In addition to product displays, four special seminars, business-to-business meetings, factory visits, networking dinners and fashion shows were organised during the three-day event.

Participating entrepreneurs said that the expo provided an opportunity to increase the awareness of Bangladeshi products among foreign buyers and to forge new business contacts.

They emphasised the need to continue such international events regularly.

The Best Stall Award was presented to the best companies selected from the 12 participating sectors, taking into account the quality of product presentation, creativity and stall decoration.