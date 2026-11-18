Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin and co-founder and co-CEO of Prometheus and Vik Bajaj, co-founder and co-CEO of Prometheus (not pictured) speak with Semafor's business and finance Editor Liz Hoffman at the Semafor "Silicon Valley & The World" Conference in San Francisco, California, US Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin and co-founder and co-CEO of Prometheus and Vik Bajaj, co-founder and co-CEO of Prometheus (not pictured) speak with Semafor's business and finance Editor Liz Hoffman at the Semafor "Silicon Valley & The World" Conference in San Francisco, California, US Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos said he was heavily involved in selecting "Batman" actor Robert Pattinson to take on the iconic film role of James Bond.

Bezos spoke at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday, a day after the company announced Pattinson as the next 007. He said Amazon narrowed down a larger group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume on sets.

"I was heavily involved," Bezos said. "We got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all of that."

The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his ‌charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred" — is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

Bezos said it was clear there was "something special" about Pattinson.

"Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous," Bezos said. "We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond."

Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005 and has gone on to star in films such as "The Twilight Saga", "The Lost ‌City of Z" and "Tenet".

More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025.