Garment workers have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at three points in Gazipur, setting fire to a vehicle belonging to a policeman and disrupting traffic.

Police fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators on Wednesday morning.

The protests began around 9:30am near Maleker Bari, Chhoydana and Hariken, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner SM Ashraful Alam said.

Workers from several factories initially stayed inside their workplaces instead of joining their shifts before gathering on the highway around 9am, witnesses said.

Traffic came to a standstill, leaving thousands of passengers and other commuters stranded. At one point, protesters set fire to a vehicle belonging to a metropolitan police official on Degharchala Road.

Two units of the Bhogra Model Fire Station went to the scene and extinguished the fire after receiving reports of the arson, said Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Md Saidul Alam Chowdhury.

Law enforcers used stun grenades and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

Workers, however, remained in the area around 11:15am, Deputy Commissioner Ashraful said.

Although police had cleared them from the highway, the protesters moved into nearby alleys and kept returning to the road whenever they got an opportunity.

10 Factories on Holiday, 39 Closed

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Md Amjad Hossain said 10 factories announced a holiday on Wednesday due to the workers’ protests.

Another 39 had been closed indefinitely, according to information from Tuesday.

Workers blocked the highway again in the morning, he said, adding that police were trying to bring the situation under control.