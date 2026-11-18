44 platoons of BGB deployed in four districts to maintain security in industrial areas

Forty-four platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in different areas of Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Mymensingh to maintain law and order in industrial areas.

BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam shared the information in a media statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the personnel have been deployed to assist the civil administration in maintaining law and order in industrial areas, ensuring public security and responding to any untoward incidents.

Of the total deployment, 20 platoons are operating in various areas of Mirpur, Hemayetpur, Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka; 15 platoons in different areas of Gazipur; seven platoons in Narayanganj; and two platoons in Bhaluka and Trishal of Mymensingh.

BGB personnel have been deployed in Ashulia's Yunus Convention Hall, Kathgara, Zirabo, Hamim Group, Midler Group and Jamgora areas.

In addition, they are on duty in Chandra, Palli Bidyut, Mouchak, Konabari, Telirchala, Kashimpur, Bhogra Bypass, Gacha, Salna and Baishya Kuribari in Gazipur, as well as Shibu Market, Katherpul, Jalkuri, BSCIC Industrial Estate, Chashara intersection, Kanchpur Bridge and Shimrail in Narayanganj.

The statement added that BGB personnel were performing their duties with the utmost vigilance and professionalism in coordination with the local administration and police.

To monitor the situation on the ground, exchange information in real time and coordinate necessary operations, the monitoring cell at BGB headquarters is continuously reviewing live video footage obtained through drones, body-worn cameras and improvised devices.