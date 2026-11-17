42 platoons of BGB deployed to ensure security in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj

A total of 42 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the various industrial areas of Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj to maintain law and order and ensure public security.

The information was shared in a press statement issued by the BGB on Tuesday.

Areas where BGB personnel have been deployed are as follows:

Dhaka: 20 platoons in Mirpur, Savar, Hemayetpur, Yunus Convention Hall in Ashulia, Kathgara, Zirabo, Hamim Group, Midler Group and Jamgora.

Gazipur: 15 platoons in Chandra, Palli Bidyut, Mouchak, Konabari, Telirchala, Kashimpur, Bhogra Bypass, Gacha, Sataish and Salna.

Narayanganj: Seven platoons in Shibu Market, Katherpul, Jalkuri, BSCIC Industrial Estate, Chashara intersection, Kanchpur Bridge and Shimrail.

The press statement said tech-based surveillance is being maintained by the monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to closely monitor the situation on the ground and coordinate operations.

"Live footage obtained through drones, body cameras and improvised devices is being monitored round the clock," it said.

The statement added that BGB personnel are maintaining a state of alert and carrying out their duties in coordination with the local administration and police to maintain law and order in industrial areas, ensure public security and respond to any untoward situation.