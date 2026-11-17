The postponed third meeting of the readymade garment (RMG) minimum wage board has been rescheduled for Nov 23.

Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani will preside over the session at the Labour Building at 11:30am, according to a notice signed by Board Secretary Raisa Afroz on Tuesday morning.

Monday's scheduled meeting, where factory owners were set to table their wage structure proposal, was called off abruptly citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

Labour leaders have accused the government and employers of resorting to stalling tactics behind the delay, though factory owners insist they remain sincere about announcing a new pay scale and want to submit their offer soon.

At the second meeting on Nov 9, the workers’ side demanded a minimum of Tk 32,000. Owners failed to table a proposal that day and were given four working days to do so.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) had said they would deliver it on Nov 16.

Amid worker unrest over pay, the government reconstituted the minimum wage board on Nov 1 and formed a separate board for the garment sector.

Protests and clashes nonetheless continued in Dhaka’s Mirpur, Savar, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

Workers began returning to the factories after the board’s first meeting on Nov 4, where a new pay structure was announced to take effect from December.

The labour law was amended this year, cutting the interval for resetting minimum wages from five years to three.

The garment sector’s last minimum wage was announced in Nov 2023 and took effect the following month. The current wage term therefore expires this month.

In 2023, the minimum wage was raised from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500, a rise of 56.25 percent.