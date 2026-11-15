35 BGB platoons deployed in three districts to ensure security of industrial areas

Thirty-five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in parts of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur to ensure the security of industrial areas.

BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam confirmed the deployment in a media statement on Sunday.

The statement said that 18 platoons are on duty in Savar and Ashulia areas of Dhaka, 10 platoons in the Chandra, Palli Bidyut, Mouchak, Konabari, Telirchala, Kashimpur, Bhogra Bypass, Gacha, Sataish and Salna areas of Gazipur, and seven platoons in the Shibu Market, Katherpul, Jalkuri, BSCIC Industrial Park, Chashara More, Kanchpur Bridge and Shimrail areas of Narayanganj.

These personnel have been deployed to ensure overall security of the industrial areas, maintain law and order and to deal with any untoward situation.

The BGB members are performing their duties with vigilance in coordination with the local administration and police, the release said.

Meanwhile, technology-based surveillance is being carried out from the monitoring cell of the BGB Headquarters in coordination with field-level activities. For this purpose, live video footage obtained through drones, body-worn cameras and improvised devices is being monitored.

BGB members are performing their duties with utmost caution and professionalism to maintain the security and stability of the industrial areas, said Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.