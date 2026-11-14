34 BGB platoons deployed to secure industrial areas in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 34 platoons across Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj to ensure security in key industrial areas.

BGB personnel are on duty at important industrial locations across the three districts on Saturday, Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters, said in a statement.

In the Dhaka district, BGB personnel have been deployed in Savar, Ashulia, Hemayetpur, Zirani and Jamgora.

In Narayanganj, they are stationed at Shibu Market, Katherpul, Jalkuri, the BSCIC Industrial Estate, Chashara, Kanchpur and Shimrail.

In Gazipur, personnel are on duty in Chandra, Palli Bidyut, Mouchak, Ambag Kata, Bhogra Bypass, Gachha, Salna, Naojor and Kashimpur, among other key locations.

The BGB said its personnel are maintaining a heightened state of alert in coordination with local authorities and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and respond to any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, a monitoring cell at BGB headquarters is using technology-based surveillance to continuously assess the situation and coordinate operations on the ground.

The monitoring includes live video feeds from drones, body-worn cameras and improvised devices.