Garment workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur, halting traffic

Garment workers demanding higher wages have blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakair Upazila, bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions and leaving travellers stranded.

The protest began around 8:30am on Saturday in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area, with workers from seven to eight nearby factories taking to the streets.

Md Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said the demonstration was also fuelled by rumours that a worker injured during earlier clashes with police had died.

"The workers are protesting amid rumours of a death, but their main demand is higher wages," he said.

"Workers from seven to eight nearby factories have taken to the streets, bringing traffic on the highway to a halt."

According to factory workers and police, employees of Tropical Garments in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area and Apex Lingerie in Purba Chandra staged protests on Thursday.

Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the protesters, leaving several workers injured.

On Saturday, reports circulated among workers at the factories that one of those injured had died, prompting them to stop work and begin demonstrating.

The workers subsequently gathered on the Dhaka-Tangail highway near their factories, blocking the road in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area.

Gazipur Industrial Police, Kaliakair Police Station personnel and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers arrived at the scene and attempted to persuade the protesters to clear the highway.

However, tensions flared as workers continued their demonstration.

Md Monzur Morshed, inspector of Naojor Highway Police, said law enforcement personnel were trying to bring the situation under control.

Workers were still protesting in scattered groups around 11:30am, and traffic on the highway had yet to return fully to normal, he said.

The disruption caused severe hardships for travellers, with many abandoning their vehicles and continuing towards their destinations on foot.