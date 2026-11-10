34 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj amid garment worker unrest

Thirty-four platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the industrial areas of Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj amid unrest over garment workers' demands for higher wages.

In a statement on Tuesday, BGB headquarters said troopers were working to maintain law and order, ensure security in industrial areas and prevent any untoward incidents.

The deployments cover Savar, Ashulia and Mirpur in Dhaka, several locations in Narayanganj, including Kanchpur and Shimrail, and key industrial areas of Gazipur, including Chandra, Kaliakair and Mouchak.

The border security force said its monitoring cell was using drones, body-worn cameras and other surveillance equipment to monitor the situation and coordinate personnel on the ground.

BGB personnel are working alongside police and local authorities.

Garment workers have recently staged protests across the three districts, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000. Clashes with police and others have been reported in some areas.

The garment sector's minimum wage board announced on Nov 4 that a new wage structure would take effect in December, with workers receiving revised wages in January.

The current minimum wage of Tk 12,500 was introduced in December 2023, up from Tk 8,000.