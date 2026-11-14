Labour unrest: 40 garment factories shut in Ashulia, seven declare holiday

Owners have indefinitely closed 40 readymade garment factories in Savar's Ashulia industrial area amid continuing labour unrest and work stoppages over demands including higher minimum wages.

Factory authorities posted closure notices at the gates on Saturday morning, while another seven garment factories declared a one-day holiday.

Many workers who arrived for their shifts returned home after finding closure notices at the main gates, although some were seen attempting to gather at several locations.

Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said the 40 factories had been closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.

"Another seven garment factories have declared a general holiday for today (Saturday)," he added.

According to Industrial Police, workers at several factories in Jamgora, Narsinghpur, Zirabo, Nishchintapur and Pukurpar have been staging protests and work stoppages over the past few days, demanding increases in the minimum wage, attendance bonuses and meal allowances.

Despite appeals from factory authorities and the administration for workers to return to work, the situation has not returned to normal.

Factory owners subsequently decided to close the facilities indefinitely under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act, which provides for closures on a "no work, no pay" basis, citing the need to protect factory premises, property and safety.

The affected factories include Chantik Garments Ltd, AR Jeans Producer Ltd, FGS Denim Wear Ltd, Azmat Apparels Ltd of Azmat Group, Fashion Dot Com Ltd, Alps Apparels Ltd, Eagle Textile Ltd, Zihan Garments Industries Ltd, Continental Garments Industries Pvt Ltd, Active Composite Mills Ltd, Taharat Composite Ltd, Anam Garments Ltd, S-21 Apparels Ltd, Envoy Group, Radiance Knitwear Ltd, Newage Garments Ltd, Keilock Newage Bangladesh Ltd, Newage Apparels Ltd, Manta Apparels Ltd, Envoy Fashion Ltd and Envoy Design Ltd.

Mominul said that the overall situation in the industrial area was normal.

"However, additional police and other law enforcement personnel have been deployed at key locations across the industrial area and outside the closed factories to prevent any untoward incidents or vandalism," he said.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, also described the situation as largely calm.

"The situation is relatively peaceful now. Even so, the authorities have declared holidays at some factories and closed several others. Work is continuing normally at factories that remain open," he said.