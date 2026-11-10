Fresh garment worker protests in Ashulia shut more than 100 factories

Fresh unrest has hit the Ashulia industrial belt on the outskirts of Dhaka, prompting the closure of more than 100 garment factories.

On Tuesday morning, apparel workers blocked the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Jamgora, staging demonstrations to demand a Tk 30,000 minimum wage, an end to arbitrary "blacklisting", the reinstatement of laid-off colleagues, and the release of arrested workers.

Witnesses reported that workers arrived on schedule at various factories across the industrial zone and clocked in as usual.

However, staff at several units -- including Envoy, Hollywood, The Rose, and Ha-Meem Group’s Next Collections -- walked out to press for their demands once inside.

Around 10:30am, protesters took to the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Jamgora and set up blockades.

Clashes and running scuffles soon erupted between workers and law-enforcing agencies.

Police later fired rubber bullets, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said: "When workers attempted to cause unrest, police ordered them to move on.

“In response, they hurled brickbats at officers. Two workers were injured when police used tear gas and batons to bring the situation under control."

He added: "Four to five police personnel sustained injuries from stones and bricks thrown by the workers. To maintain order, authorities declared a one-day holiday across more than 100 garment factories."

Witnesses, police, and workers confirmed that two employees of Sterling Styles Ltd -- sewing machine operator Razia Begum and finishing department operator Alamgir Hossain -- sustained rubber bullet wounds and were taken to the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital.

Razia said, "Once the factory declared a holiday, we were peacefully heading home. Suddenly, police began firing tear gas and rubber bullets towards us."

Harun-or-Rashid, operations manager at the hospital, said: "Two garment workers were brought in with rubber bullet injuries. As Razia sustained head trauma, she was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“The other worker was discharged after receiving primary care."

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, said: "Workers at the New Age factory in Narsinghpur arrived this morning to find an indefinite closure notice posted on the main gate.

“Outraged by the sudden shutdown, they began protesting, which prompted neighbouring factories to declare holidays out of caution."

He added, "As workers left to return home, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at them, leaving several injured."

Mominul confirmed that additional police units have been deployed across the Ashulia industrial corridor to prevent further escalation, alongside Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel patrolling the area to secure the zone.