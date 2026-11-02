November 02, 2026

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10 BGB platoons deployed in Gazipur amid worker protests

They will work alongside 21 executive magistrates to maintain law and order amid the ongoing garment worker protests in the Gazipur Industrial Area

10 BGB platoons deployed in Gazipur amid worker protests

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 11:04 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 11:23 AM

Ten platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed to maintain law and order amid ongoing protests by garment factory workers in Gazipur to push for a number of demands, including a salary hike.

On Monday morning, Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nurul Karim Bhuiyan said that 10 BGB platoons have been deployed in response to the ongoing labour protests in the Gazipur Industrial Area.

BGB personnel led by 21 executive magistrates will work to maintain law and order.

Personnel have already taken up positions in the field. Nurul said that other law enforcing personnel are also on alert for deployment.

For the past few days, workers from several factories in Gazipur have been protesting by blocking the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways to push for a number of demands, including a salary increase.

Aggrieved workers have allegedly vandalised or set fires to factory warehouses, a police box, and a police vehicle amid these protests.

Workers and members of law-enforcing agencies have been injured in repeated clashes with the workers. Several people have been detained over these incidents.

Authorities at several factories have declared holidays amid the protests.

Deputy Commissioner Nurul said, “The law-enforcing agencies will work to ensure that no damage is done to state property or human life in the name of the movement.”

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