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‘BSF hurls stun grenade inside Bangladesh’, BGB protests

The alleged incursion sparks panic among residents near the Patgram border

‘BSF hurls stun grenade inside Bangladesh’, BGB protests

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 11:52 PM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 11:52 PM

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has been accused of crossing the zero line at Lalmonirhat’s Patgram border and hurling a stun grenade at local workers.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has sent a formal protest note to the BSF.

The incident took place at Bamandal border in Burimari Union on Saturday afternoon, said Karimul Islam, assistant director (Ops) of the BGB’s 61 Battalion in Rangpur (Tista-2).

No one was hurt, but panic spread among border residents, he added.

BGB officials and locals said several Bangladeshi workers were lifting stones and sand from the Saniajan River near sub-pillar No. 4 of main pillar 837 on the Bangladesh-India border.

A patrol of 10-12 men from the BSF’s 98 Battalion, based at BS Bari camp in India, crossed the zero line and came about 150 yards inside Bangladesh, they said. The BSF men waded into the river and tried to beat the workers.

Hearing the workers’ screams, 15-20 locals armed with sticks put up resistance. The two sides chased each other back and forth at one point.

Seeing the situation turn against them, the BSF men set off a stun grenade and slipped back into India.

BGB men from the Burimari company headquarters rushed to the spot on receiving the news and brought the situation under control.

“The BSF fired a sound grenade to scare them. The BGB has strongly protested and formally sent a protest note to the BSF,” Karimul said.

At a brief flag meeting in the evening, the BSF delegation denied crossing the border or throwing a stun grenade, BGB said.

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