India’s Mysuru Dasara drone show sets Guinness world record with 3,473-drone peacock

A peacock formed by 3,473 drones during Mysuru Dasara in Karnataka, India, on Oct 18, 2026. Screengrab from ANI/X

A peacock formed by 3,473 drones during Mysuru Dasara in Karnataka, India, on Oct 18, 2026. Screengrab from ANI/X

A drone show at Mysuru Dasara in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has set a Guinness World Record by creating a giant dancing peacock using 3,473 drones, NDTV reports.

According to the report, the display took place at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap, Mysuru, on the night of Oct 18. It set the record for the largest aerial display of a bird created using multirotors or drones.

The show was organised by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited and carried out by BotLab Dynamics, a company incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

Dr Sarita Ahlawat, founder and managing director of BotLab Dynamics, said the large crowds showed that the performance had connected with audiences, cited per NDTV.

"Creating a world-record formation of India's national bird using Indian-made drones for the people of Karnataka was a proud moment for our team," she said.

#WATCH | Karnataka: 3,473 drones formed a peacock in the sky at the Mysuru Dasara 2026, setting a Guinness World Records title for the largest aerial display of a bird formed by drones. https://t.co/FSf2sxK1z8 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

NDTV notes that BotLab Dynamics has been staging drone shows at Mysuru Dasara since 2022, making this its fifth consecutive year at the festival.

The Torchlight Parade Ground attracted large crowds during the first two evenings of the drone shows, which have become a popular part of Mysuru Dasara, drawing families, tourists and drone-show enthusiasts.