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After hunger strike, Chittagong Port workers announce fast-unto-death over NCT deal

The protesters give the government until Oct 18 to open negotiations

After hunger strike, Chittagong Port workers announce fast-unto-death over NCT deal

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 02:37 PM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 04:32 PM

Workers at Chattogram port have announced a fast-unto-death from Oct 19, demanding cancellation of the agreement with Dubai-based DP World to operate the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).

They announced the new protest on Monday at the end of a symbolic mass hunger strike at the port’s One Stop Service Centre.

Md Ibrahim Khokon, a coordinator of the “Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad” or Port Protection Struggle Council, said: “We have given the government until the 18th for talks. If no initiative is taken by then, a fast-unto-death will be held here on the 19th of October.”

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Tapan Dutta, president of the Trade Union Centre (TUC) Chattogram district, Kazi Sheikh Nurullah Bahar, divisional general secretary of Jatiotabadi Sramik Dal, and council coordinator Humayun Kabir were among the labour leaders present.

The hunger strike began after 11am on the same day, organised by Sramik Dal and the protection council, demanding cancellation of the DP World deal and job guarantees for workers.

Humayun Kabir, coordinator of the council, said during the strike: “We had given the government time for talks, but it has taken no initiative. That is why we were forced into the hunger strike.

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“We still want to give the government time. If it still does not sit down for talks, we will be forced to announce tougher and tougher programmes.

“Agreements with DP World have been cancelled in several countries, including Djibouti. We want the NCT deal to be scrapped too.”

Md Ibrahim Khokon, another leader of the council, questioned the “lack of transparency”.

“We do not know what is in the NCT deal. The people of the country do not know either. We want the government to cancel this deal immediately,” he said.

The concession agreement with DP World to operate the NCT was signed on Thursday afternoon at the Invest Bangladesh Auditorium in Dhaka.

Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Md Moniruzzaman signed for the port, and DP World Chairman Essa Kazim for the company.

The protesters announced the hunger strike on Thursday afternoon during a procession near the main entrance to the port building, following the signing of the agreement.

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