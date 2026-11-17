Operations at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) and Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) at Chittagong Port have been suspended for one and a half hours as workers staged a work stoppage over various demands, including unpaid wages and gratuity.

The workers began the strike around 9:30am on Tuesday and returned to work around 11am.

Chittagong Port Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim told bdnews24.com: “The workers temporarily suspended operations at NCT and CCT in the morning. They returned to work after 11am. Discussions are under way to determine why they stopped working. I will be able to provide more details later.”

Earlier in the morning, the workers gathered at the jetty and staged protests after suspending operations.

The workers said they had been working at the NCT and CCT for a long time but had yet to receive their dues. They also said their salaries for the current month had not been paid as of Tuesday.

Saif Powertec had operated NCT since its inception. After its contract expired, Chittagong Dry Dock Limited took over its operations. Most recently, the government signed an agreement with Dubai-based DP World to operate NCT.

Meanwhile, Saif Powertec's contract to operate CCT expired in early November. Although a new operator has yet to be finalised, the process of appointing a foreign operator for the terminal is under way.

Workers recruited by Saif Powertec are still employed at both terminals. However, they alleged that although the company has already relinquished responsibility for NCT, they have yet to receive their gratuity and other financial benefits.