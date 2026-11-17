Police have arrested 526 people across Dhaka over 24 hours, including 50 members of the Awami League and its banned student wing, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, who were allegedly preparing for a torchlit procession that would include crude bomb detonations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said police personnel conducted routine drives from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, filing 45 cases and seizing torches, sticks, and crude bombs --- locally known as cocktails.

Activities of the Awami League remain banned, while the Chhatra League faces an outright ban.

Mirpur Division recorded the highest number of arrests at 150, followed by Wari with 89, Tejgaon with 73, Motijheel with 71, Uttara with 42, Lalbagh with 41, Gulshan with 37, and Ramna with 21, while the Detective Branch detained two.

During the raids, police also recovered a machete, a local cleaver, three unexploded crude bombs, and fragments of two detonated ones, alongside 650g of cannabis, 3,499 Yaba pills, two motorcycles, a CNG-run autorickshaw, and two mobile phones.

The crackdown follows 480 arrests reported across the capital in the preceding 24 hours, which also included Awami League and Chhatra League activists.