Samanta says Chhatra League member threatened to unleash ‘Joy Bangla’ attack

A man claiming to be a member of the Barguna district Chhatra League has threatened to subject Samanta Shermeen to a “Joy Bangla” attack within days, she has alleged.

Samanta, who rose to prominence during the July Uprising and recently resigned from the National Citizen Party (NCP), made the allegation in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

She identified the man as Sabuj Khan and said he called her at 12:27pm, threatened her and used abusive language.

“He said he would ‘Joy Bangla’ me within a few days,” she wrote, adding that the caller hurled “unspeakable abuse” but refused to disclose his position in the Chhatra League.

Samanta ended her post with a political message: “Awami League will have no place in this Bengal.”

The phrase “Joy Bangla” is the Awami League’s slogan. In this context, Samanta used it to describe what she alleges was a threat of an attack.

The Chhatra League, the Awami League’s student wing, is now a banned organisation.

bdnews24.com tried to contact the WhatsApp number Samanta shared in her post, but received no response.

The news organisation is also seeking comment from police.