November 15, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Samanta says Chhatra League member threatened to unleash ‘Joy Bangla’ attack

The caller allegedly abused her but would not say what position he held in the organisation

Samanta says Chhatra League member threatened to unleash ‘Joy Bangla’ attack

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 06:49 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 07:00 PM

A man claiming to be a member of the Barguna district Chhatra League has threatened to subject Samanta Shermeen to a “Joy Bangla” attack within days, she has alleged.

Samanta, who rose to prominence during the July Uprising and recently resigned from the National Citizen Party (NCP), made the allegation in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

She identified the man as Sabuj Khan and said he called her at 12:27pm, threatened her and used abusive language.

“He said he would ‘Joy Bangla’ me within a few days,” she wrote, adding that the caller hurled “unspeakable abuse” but refused to disclose his position in the Chhatra League.

Samanta ended her post with a political message: “Awami League will have no place in this Bengal.”

The phrase “Joy Bangla” is the Awami League’s slogan. In this context, Samanta used it to describe what she alleges was a threat of an attack.

The Chhatra League, the Awami League’s student wing, is now a banned organisation.

bdnews24.com tried to contact the WhatsApp number Samanta shared in her post, but received no response.

The news organisation is also seeking comment from police.

Related Stories
Chhatra League activists block road in Ctg
Chhatra League activists block road in Ctg
Bomb attack on Pallabi Police Station wounds SRB member
Bomb attack on Pallabi Police Station wounds SRB member
There was a lot of pressure to resign: Samanta Shermeen
There was a lot of pressure to resign: Samanta Shermeen
Locals step in as AL activists mobbed
Locals step in as AL activists mobbed
Read More
Zainul Gallery hosts annual craft exhibition
Zainul Gallery hosts annual craft exhibition
November 15, 2026
November 15, 2026
Tarique, Erdogan discussed defence industry ties: Kobir
Tarique, Erdogan discussed defence industry ties: Kobir
Jordan sentences 3 men over church attack
Jordan sentences 3 men over church attack
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More