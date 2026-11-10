Chhatra League activists block road in Chattogram's Anwara, flee as police arrive

Activists of the Chhatra League, the banned student wing of the Awami League, have blocked a road in Chattogram's Anwara by setting tyres on fire.

The incident occurred on the Anwara-Banshkhali road on Tuesday morning.

Videos circulating on social media show 10 to 15 young men wearing helmets, masks and scarves covering their faces, chanting slogans in support of the South Chattogram District Chhatra League and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They set several tyres on fire and also poured kerosene onto the road before setting it alight.

Mahmudul Hasan, assistant superintendent of police for the Anwara Circle, said the group fled when a police patrol arrived at the scene.

“Some young men set tyres on fire on the Anwara-Banshkhali road and chanted slogans. They fled as soon as our patrol team arrived,” he told bdnews24.com.

Mahmudul said police patrols were already operating in the area, but the group took advantage of their movements to stage the blockade.

“They were there for only about one to one and a half minutes,” he said.

Police have launched an operation to arrest those involved.