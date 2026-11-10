November 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Chhatra League activists block road in Chattogram's Anwara, flee as police arrive

Videos show 10 to 15 masked young men chanting slogans for Sheikh Hasina and setting tyres alight

Chhatra League activists block road in Chattogram&#039;s Anwara, flee as police arrive

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 03:09 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 03:09 PM

Activists of the Chhatra League, the banned student wing of the Awami League, have blocked a road in Chattogram's Anwara by setting tyres on fire.

The incident occurred on the Anwara-Banshkhali road on Tuesday morning.

Videos circulating on social media show 10 to 15 young men wearing helmets, masks and scarves covering their faces, chanting slogans in support of the South Chattogram District Chhatra League and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They set several tyres on fire and also poured kerosene onto the road before setting it alight.

Mahmudul Hasan, assistant superintendent of police for the Anwara Circle, said the group fled when a police patrol arrived at the scene.

“Some young men set tyres on fire on the Anwara-Banshkhali road and chanted slogans. They fled as soon as our patrol team arrived,” he told bdnews24.com.

Mahmudul said police patrols were already operating in the area, but the group took advantage of their movements to stage the blockade.

“They were there for only about one to one and a half minutes,” he said.

Police have launched an operation to arrest those involved.

Related Stories
Banned Chhatra League blocks Tungipara roads
Banned Chhatra League blocks Tungipara roads
BRTC bus goes up in flames in Khagrachhari
BRTC bus goes up in flames in Khagrachhari
Police vehicle torched in Mirpur
Police vehicle torched in Mirpur
Bus torched after 2 die in Ctg road crash
Bus torched after 2 die in Ctg road crash
Read More
Missing sailors, grieving families: Human toll of Iran war
Missing sailors, grieving families: Human toll of Iran war
Fresh Ashulia garment protests shut over 100 factories
Fresh Ashulia garment protests shut over 100 factories
Bollywood stars told to avoid public places after shooting
Bollywood stars told to avoid public places after shooting
Pakistan blames India for Diwali’s toxic smog
Pakistan blames India for Diwali’s toxic smog
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More