November 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Teenager arrested over knife attack on schoolgirl outside her home in Kushtia

The victim's father alleges that a young man had been harassing his daughter on her way to and from school

Teenager arrested over knife attack on schoolgirl outside her home in Kushtia

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 02:57 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 02:57 PM

Police have arrested a teenager over the stabbing of a schoolgirl outside her home in Kushtia following allegations that she had been harassed on her way to and from school.

The suspect was arrested during an operation in Patikabari village of Kushtia Sadar Upazila around 1am on Tuesday, said Kushtia Model Police Station chief Mohammad Zakir Hossain.

The victim, a Class 10 student at Kushtia Mission Secondary School, was attacked on Monday as she returned home after a school test.

Police said she was ringing the doorbell outside her home in the Thanapara area when a young man approached from behind and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

She tried to fend off the attack with her hands and screamed for help. The attacker dropped the knife and fled when local residents rushed to the scene.

The girl's father filed a case with police that night.

He alleged that a young man had been harassing his daughter for some time while she travelled to and from school.

Zakir said the suspect and his mother could not initially be located, but police later tracked down their whereabouts using technology.

The girl was taken to Kushtia General Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Dr Iqbal Hasan, a resident physician at the hospital, said she had been kept under close observation and given treatment.

Her condition had improved by Tuesday morning and she is now out of danger, he said.

Related Stories
Police, press minister spar over BNP leader’s post
Police, press minister spar over BNP leader’s post
Failed SSC student passed via ‘mark tampering’
Failed SSC student passed via ‘mark tampering’
Bike used in Tiger Shroff shooting recovered, 2 detained
Bike used in Tiger Shroff shooting recovered, 2 detained
3 hurt as lift crashes at Mirpur govt housing
3 hurt as lift crashes at Mirpur govt housing
Read More
Fresh Ashulia garment protests shut over 100 factories
Fresh Ashulia garment protests shut over 100 factories
Bollywood stars told to avoid public places after shooting
Bollywood stars told to avoid public places after shooting
Pakistan blames India for Diwali’s toxic smog
Pakistan blames India for Diwali’s toxic smog
Petrol bombs hurling, arson reported in Cox’s Bazar
Petrol bombs hurling, arson reported in Cox’s Bazar
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More