Teenager arrested over knife attack on schoolgirl outside her home in Kushtia

Police have arrested a teenager over the stabbing of a schoolgirl outside her home in Kushtia following allegations that she had been harassed on her way to and from school.

The suspect was arrested during an operation in Patikabari village of Kushtia Sadar Upazila around 1am on Tuesday, said Kushtia Model Police Station chief Mohammad Zakir Hossain.

The victim, a Class 10 student at Kushtia Mission Secondary School, was attacked on Monday as she returned home after a school test.

Police said she was ringing the doorbell outside her home in the Thanapara area when a young man approached from behind and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

She tried to fend off the attack with her hands and screamed for help. The attacker dropped the knife and fled when local residents rushed to the scene.

The girl's father filed a case with police that night.

He alleged that a young man had been harassing his daughter for some time while she travelled to and from school.

Zakir said the suspect and his mother could not initially be located, but police later tracked down their whereabouts using technology.

The girl was taken to Kushtia General Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Dr Iqbal Hasan, a resident physician at the hospital, said she had been kept under close observation and given treatment.

Her condition had improved by Tuesday morning and she is now out of danger, he said.