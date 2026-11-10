A-Challan payments mandatory for all non-judicial stamp duty from FY28

The government has announced that all non-judicial stamp duty must be paid through the Automated Challan System, or A-Challan, from Jul 1, 2027, regardless of the amount payable.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Internal Resources Division (IRD) said payments could continue through both A-Challan and the existing system until Jun 30 next year, allowing time for the transition.

Under the new rules, documents requiring registration must be prepared on cartridge paper if the full duty is paid through A-Challan.

A printed payment receipt must be attached when submitting documents to the sub-registrar, while the A-Challan number must appear on the first page.

The system will also cover insurance policies and bulk payments made on behalf of individuals or organisations, with relevant identification details required.

The IRD said the move would reduce government spending on printing, storing and distributing conventional stamps, while helping prevent counterfeiting and increase revenue.

Non-judicial stamps are commonly used for property transfers, tenancy agreements, affidavits and other legal and commercial contracts.