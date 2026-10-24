Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal, cyclone risk emerging later this month

A low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has intensified into a well-marked low and could develop into a cyclone, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has warned.

In a special weather bulletin issued on Saturday, the department said the system had become a well-marked low-pressure area by 6am and was located over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. It may move further west-northwest and intensify.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque told bdnews24.com that the system could develop into a depression by Saturday and a deep depression within the following one or two days.

“Based on the current weather conditions and model analysis, there is a possibility that it could develop into a cyclone around Oct 27 or 28,” he said.

The system is more likely to move towards the coast of India's Andhra Pradesh, Nazmul said. As a result, the risk of a major direct impact on Bangladesh is low.

However, if the system moves towards land and advances northwards, it could bring rain to the country's western divisions, including Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna, he said.

Nazmul added that a local warning signal No. 3 could be raised at the northern Bay of Bengal as the depression develops.

He also warned that early-season rain associated with a cyclone could damage winter crops, including potatoes and onions.

Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the northern Bay of Bengal have been advised to remain out of the deep sea until further notice because of the low-pressure system.

Rain Forecast

The meteorological department's regular bulletin said that isolated places in the Chattogram Division could experience temporary rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in the 24 hours from 9am on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry, with partly cloudy skies at times.

Day and night temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged across the country during the period.

In the 24 hours up to 6am on Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded at Sandwip and Ambagan in Chattogram, at 35.6 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Tetulia in Panchagarh, at 17.7 degrees Celsius.