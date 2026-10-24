Nine fire service units battle blaze at factory warehouse in Gazipur

A fire has broken out at a factory warehouse in Gazipur city’s Kashimpur, with nine firefighting units working to bring it under control.

The blaze started around 10:15am on Saturday at Supreme Garments’ carton and yarn warehouse, Deputy Assistant Director of Gazipur Fire Service Md Saiful Alam Chowdhury said.

According to the Fire Service and local sources, the fire erupted suddenly at the warehouse.

Flammable materials and raw materials stored there caused the flames to intensify rapidly and spread quickly.

The towering flames and thick black smoke triggered widespread panic in areas around the factory.

Saiful said several units from Kashimpur Fire Station reached the scene soon after receiving the report and began efforts to contain the blaze.

As the fire intensified, additional units from nearby fire stations joined the operation.

A total of nine units are now working to extinguish the fire, he said.

“Firefighters are working with the utmost caution and priority to prevent the fire from spreading from the warehouse to the factory’s main plant or other nearby buildings,” he said.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be determined immediately.

The cause will be established through an investigation after the fire has been fully extinguished, he said.

As of the latest report, firefighting operations were still under way.

No official reports of casualties had been received so far, he added.