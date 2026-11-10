Protesters chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ blockade Padma Bridge toll plaza as crude bombs explode

A group of protesters carrying bamboo poles and boat oars have blockaded the toll plaza at the southern end of Padma Bridge in Shariatpur's Zajira, setting off more than 100 crude bombs and vandalising vehicles.

The incident occurred around 1am on Tuesday in the Naodoba area, according to Abdul Salam, chief of Padma South Police Station.

Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, and its affiliated organisations, the Jubo League and Chhatra League, have been accused of involvement.

Videos circulating on social media show a large crowd gathering in front of the toll plaza and blocking the road.

The protesters could be heard chanting “Joy Bangla”, “Joy Bangabandhu” and slogans invoking ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former Shariatpur-1 MP Iqbal Hossain Apu.

Several explosions could be heard in the videos, which also showed vehicles being vandalised. However, those responsible for the explosions and vandalism could not immediately be identified.

The blockade left vehicles stranded on both sides of the bridge and disrupted toll collection for about half an hour, according to toll plaza employees.

They said they had moved away from their posts out of fear, forcing toll collection operations to stop.

Several people livestreamed the incident on Facebook, including Danib Bin Iqbal, the son of former MP Iqbal.

Police officers reportedly closed the main gate of Padma South Police Station and remained inside as protesters gathered from different directions.

Salam said the attackers had detonated more than 100 crude bombs during the incident.

“We are examining video footage to identify and arrest those involved,” he said.