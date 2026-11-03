Tarique sets September deadline for feasibility studies on new Padma, Jamuna bridges

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed officials to complete feasibility studies by next September for the construction of second bridges over both the Padma and Jamuna rivers, alongside finalising associated plans.

He has also directed authorities to move forward with the construction plans for the Padma Barrage project.

Tarique issued these directives to officials from relevant ministries and divisions on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary Shahriar Pamir.

"The meeting addressed plans to construct a second Padma bridge featuring a Y-shaped design, as well as a second Jamuna bridge prioritising transport connectivity to the northern region, including Rangpur, alongside the Padma Barrage," Shahriar said.

"It was noted during the meeting that feasibility studies for both the new Padma and Jamuna bridges are currently under way.

“Once these assessments conclude in September next year, final determinations will be made on the locations, designs, and project costs of both crossings," he added.