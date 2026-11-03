Major police shake-up puts Faruk Ahmed in charge of SRB

The government has appointed new heads to five police units, naming Additional Inspector General Faruk Ahmed as the head of the Special Response Battalion (SRB) in a reshuffle involving seven senior officers.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the changes, including transfers and new postings across several key units.

SRB chief Additional IGP Ahsan Habib Palash has been transferred to the Police Headquarters.

Faruk, who was heading the Highway Police, has been appointed the specialised force’s director general.

Additional IGP Sayedur Rahman of the Police Headquarters has been named the new chief of the Highway Police.

Industrial Police chief Additional IGP Gazi Jashim Uddin has been transferred to the Police Telecom organisation in Rajarbagh.

Israel Hawlader, commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), will take over as the head of the Industrial Police.

DIG Ashik Sayeed, who was leading the Rajshahi Range, has been appointed GMP commissioner.

Mir Ashraf Ali, DIG of Railway Police, will replace him as Rajshahi Range chief.

The changes come amid a wider reshuffle in the administration since the BNP-led government took office in February.

Palash was appointed director general of the then Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in March.

The government renamed the force the Special Response Battalion in September, following a notification.