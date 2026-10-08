Jamuna fertiliser plant stops again two days after 8-month shutdown ended

Production at Jamuna Fertilizer Company Limited in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari has stopped due a technical fault just two days after the factory restarted.

It had been shut for nearly eight months over a gas crisis.

A boiler fault brought operations to a halt on Wednesday afternoon, according to Md Fazlul Hoque, head of the factory's production department.

He said production resumed at around 3:10am on Monday after the plant received adequate gas pressure following months of disruption.

“The boiler developed this fault because the plant had remained closed for a long time. Other machinery is functioning normally. We hope to resume production if the boiler problem is fixed by Friday,” Hoque added.

The plant produced around 1,600 tonnes of fertiliser over the past two days despite not reaching full capacity, the official said.

It started with a capacity of 1,700 tonnes a day, but years of low gas pressure and repeated technical faults have cut it to 1,200-1,400 tonnes.

The factory was closed for 23 months from January 2024 to November 2025 without gas and amid technical problems. Production stopped again on Feb 12 this year because of the gas shortage.

Gas supply resumed on Sept 20, but "adequate pressure" was missing, so production could not begin. Once pressure improved, output started late on Monday.

Through 1,900 dealers listed with the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC), the factory supplies fertiliser to 21 northern districts, including Jamalpur, Sherpur, Mymensingh and Tangail.

Factory officials say normal gas supply allows production worth about Tk 2 billion a month, bringing a profit of around Tk 600 million.

When production is halted, the factory still pays roughly Tk 60 million a month in gas bills to keep its equipment in working order.