Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inaugurated a week-long SME product fair featuring 388 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from across the country.

The prime minister opened the 13th National SME Product Fair at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday morning.

Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said 60 percent of the participating enterprises are owned by women entrepreneurs.

Organised by the SME Foundation, the fair showcases products from businesses involved in footwear and leather goods, jute products, handicrafts, fashion design, herbal products and cosmetics, agricultural and food processing, jewellery, light engineering, information and communication technology, and plastic and rubber goods.

Seven departments and agencies under the Ministry of Industries, around 17 public and private organisations, the government's priority initiative “One Village, One Product”, and 78 enterprises from various SME clusters and priority sectors are also taking part in the fair.

At the inauguration ceremony, eight entrepreneurs were awarded with the “National SME Entrepreneur Award 2026” in eight categories.

The award recipients are Farzana Islam Mouri in the Micro Entrepreneur of the Year (Female) category, Haniam Maria Chowdhury in the Small Entrepreneur of the Year (Female) category, Syed Aminul Kabir in the Small Entrepreneur of the Year (Male) category, and SM Faruk Hasan in the Medium Entrepreneur of the Year (Male) category.

Masrur Hossain Shahid of iPage Global received the Startup Entrepreneur of the Year award, Hamid Hasan Alvi the Green SME Business of the Year award, Musnad-e-Ahmad the Technology-driven Creative Entrepreneur of the Year award, and third-gender entrepreneur Siddique Bhuiyan Rizvi Cynthia the Special Entrepreneur award.

The prime minister handed over the awards to the recipients.

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir chaired the event. Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, FBCCI Administrator Fazlul Haque, City Bank Managing Director and CEO Masrur Arefin, the fair's chief patron, SME Foundation Chairperson and Industries Secretary Abdun Naser Khan, and award recipient Farzana Islam Mouri also spoke at the ceremony.

After the inauguration, the prime minister visited various stalls at the fair and exchanged greetings with entrepreneurs.

The fair will remain open to visitors free of charge until Nov 28, from 10am to 8pm every day.