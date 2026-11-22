Factory production in the Ashulia industrial area of Savar continues to be disrupted by an ongoing labour movement demanding an increase in the minimum wage. Under the circumstances, nine factories have declared a one-day general holiday. In addition, 21 ready-made garment factories have been closed indefinitely.

Among the nine factories that declared a general holiday on Sunday are Ha-meem Group, Deco Design, Next Collection and a factory of Sterling Group, along with several other institutions, said Ashulia Industrial Police-1 Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan.

He said that on Sunday morning, workers did not start work even though they came to the factories, instead launching protests demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

At one stage, the owners decided to close the factories to keep the situation under control and avoid any unpleasant incidents or vandalism.

In addition, workers at three other factories, although they arrived at their workplaces in the morning, protested and held strikes inside the factory instead of starting work, he said.

SP Mominul said that efforts are being made to calm the situation by speaking to the workers.

The Industrial Police said that due to unrest in the industrial area for the past few days, 21 factories have been closed indefinitely under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act, which is also known as the no work, no wages basis.

Additional Industrial Police and law enforcing personnel have been deployed at important points in the area to maintain the overall law and order and ensure the security of the factories.