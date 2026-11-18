Garment workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000 have clashed with police in Savar and Ashulia, prompting 112 factories to suspend operations.

On Tuesday, clashes intensified near Ulail bus stand on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, where police fired tear gas shells, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

Multiple workers and police personnel were injured.

Workers also blocked the highway for nearly an hour, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving ambulances and long-distance buses stranded on both sides.

Traffic returned to normal after police cleared the protesters.

Industrial Police-1 Superintendent Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan said, “Due to labour unrest and the prevailing situation, a total of 112 factories in Savar and Ashulia remain closed.

“Of these, 90 factories have declared a general holiday in response to the unrest.”

“Fourteen others are closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006, on a ‘no work, no pay’ basis. Another eight factories declared general holidays through formal notices.”

The situation remained relatively calm in the morning, with workers arriving at factories and marking their attendance as usual.

However, shortly after 9am, tensions escalated at different locations as police moved to disperse protesting workers using tear gas and sound grenades.

Around 30 factories initially suspended operations.

‘Outsiders Fuelling Protests’

Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jabilul Haque alleged that outsiders were instigating the protests.

“Some outsiders, wearing black and white masks, infiltrated the area and were the ones primarily driving the unrest.”

Addressing workers, Jabilul said the chairman of the Minimum Wages Board had announced that workers would receive their increased wages from Dec 1, adding that the government would reach a final decision by then.

“Please place your trust in the government. Do not fall into the traps set by those looking to cause destruction.

“Return to your workplaces peacefully. This garment industry belongs to you. If it is destroyed, hundreds of thousands of workers will suffer,” he said.

He added that the overall situation in Savar and Ashulia had returned to normal, with additional police personnel deployed at key locations to prevent further incidents.