Three-time world cup champions Argentina signed off 2026 in emphatic fashion, tearing Costa Rica apart 7-0 in Cordoba as Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez and Franco Mastantuono all struck twice.

The goal frenzy offered a response to Argentina’s 2-1 defeat by Uruguay in their previous match and provided an encouraging glimpse of life after Lionel Messi, who retired from international football earlier this year.

ESPN described the victory of Lionel Scaloni’s side at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium as a statement of Argentina’s emerging post-Messi era, with a new generation taking centre stage.

Como midfielder Nico Paz set the tone in the seventh minute, receiving a pass from Enzo Fernandez before unleashing a superb finish from the edge of the box.

Costa Rica briefly threatened to answer, but Emiliano Martinez stood firm, producing a sharp save to deny Josimar Mendez from close range.

The Chelsea goalkeeper also wore the captain’s armband and, according to ESPN, moved level with Sergio Romero on 47 clean sheets for the national team.

Argentina, however, soon turned pressure into wrecking havoc.

Alvarez doubled the lead in the 35th minute, meeting rightback Agustin Giay’s cut-back and sweeping his first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Three minutes later, Paz added his second with another crisp strike from distance, leaving Costa Rica’s defence scrambling.

Gianluca Prestianni then rattled the post before Alvarez delivered the coup de grace in the first half for the Albiceleste.

In the 43rd minute, he gathered a pass from Prestianni, wriggled away from his marker and fired into the near corner for his second of the night.

Argentina went into the first-half break four goals clear and never looked back.

Franco Mastantuono, introduced for Paz at half-time, needed barely three minutes to join the scoring.

Midfielder Maximo Perrone picked him out inside Costa Rica’s half, and the Real Madrid loanee drilled the ball into the bottom corner to make it 5-0.

Costa Rica had little left to offer as Argentina continued to dominate the possession.

Jose Manuel Lopez came close but could not keep his effort on target, while Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister eventually added the sixth in the 78th minute after capitalising on a loose ball inside the area.

Mastantuono saved the flourish for last.

In the 88th minute, he combined with Giuliano Simeone before cutting inside and unleashing a fierce left-footed strike into the near corner, completing his brace and Argentina’s seven-goal demolition.

The final whistle brought an assertive conclusion to Argentina’s year with three players with two goals apiece and a performance that erased the sting of their defeat to Uruguay.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, were left staring at a chastening night as Argentina’s attacking prowess overwhelmed them from start to finish.