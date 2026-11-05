November 05, 2026

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Como equal Champions League record with stunning 9-1 win at Lens

The Italian newcomers continued their remarkable debut campaign with another extraordinary display

Como equal Champions League record with stunning 9-1 win at Lens
Football - UEFA Champions League - RC Lens v Como - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France – Nov 4, 2026 Como's Nico Paz celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 08:50 AM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 08:50 AM

Como stormed into the Champions League record books with a stunning 9-1 demolition of Lens on Wednesday, equalling the biggest victory in the competition's history.

The Italian side matched the eight-goal winning margins achieved by Liverpool and Real Madrid in 8-0 home victories over Besiktas and Malmo respectively.

Como also became the first team since 1971 to score nine goals away from home in the European Cup and only the second after Bayern Munich to score nine in a Champions League match.

Their third victory in four matches lifted them to fourth in the standings on nine points and continued a remarkable debut campaign in which they have scored 19 goals.

"It’s an incredible night," Como captain Lucas Da Cunha said.

"We started with a lot of desire, we wanted to take the three points, like we always do, and this evening we were able to do that.

"It's a crazy night and a crazy result, but we can't get ahead of ourselves."

They led 3-0 at halftime, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring twice, before striking another five goals in a 22-minute spell after the break.

Douvikas completed his hat-trick during that surge, while Ruben Aguilar pulled one back for Lens before Matteo Papaccioli rounded off the rout in stoppage time.

Como's first Champions League campaign is already a resounding success, featuring dazzling 4–1 victories over both RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

Their tally of 19 goals equals Queens Park Rangers' 1976 record for the most scored by a club in its first four matches in major European competition.

Cesc Fabregas' side will next face AEK Athens and Real Betis before ending the league phase with more daunting tests against Paris St Germain and Barcelona.

Image
Football - UEFA Champions League - RC Lens v Como - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France – Nov 4, 2026 Como's Anastasios Douvikas celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste

‘Humiliation’

Lens, 33rd in the standings with three points, suffered the heaviest Champions League defeat by a French club.

They also became the first team from Europe's top five leagues to concede nine goals at home in European competition.

"The only word that comes to mind is a feeling of humiliation," Lens coach Yannick Cahuzac told Canal+.

"We were dominated in every aspect of the game. It's hard to explain.

"To concede a score like that, it goes beyond the game plan."

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