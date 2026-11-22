95 platoons of BGB deployed in 6 districts, including 2 battalions in Gopalganj

A total of 95 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in six districts to maintain law and order and ensure public security, including two battalions in Gopalganj.

The information was shared in a media statement sent on Sunday by Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB Headquarters.

According to the statement, BGB personnel have been deployed in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Cox’s Bazar alongside Gopalganj.

The personnel, deployed on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, are carrying out their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies.

Security and surveillance have been stepped up at various key locations, including important installations and industrial zones, Shariful Islam said.

BGB personnel are working to prevent any kind of disorder, violence or activities that could threaten public safety, he added.

Tech-based surveillance is being conducted through a monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to assess the situation on the ground and ensure coordination.

Live video footage obtained through drones, body cameras and other modern technology is being monitored round the clock, the statement said.

BGB said its members were performing duties to maintain internal law and order alongside their regular responsibilities at the borders.

Necessary precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, as well as the smooth movement of the public and uninterrupted daily activities.