10 platoons of BGB deployed in Gopalganj again on Tuesday

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel remained deployed in Gopalganj on Tuesday to maintain law and order and ensure public security.

According to a statement issued by BGB Headquarters on Tuesday, 10 platoons of BGB members have been deployed in key areas of Gopalganj.

They are performing their duties in coordination with the local administration and police.

Meanwhile, technology-based surveillance is continuing through the monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to closely monitor the law and order situation and coordinate field operations.

Live footage obtained through drones, body cameras and improvised devices is being monitored round the clock, the statement said.

On Sunday, Gopalganj district town was effectively taken over by activists of the Awami League and its affiliated and associate organisations, whose activities are currently banned.

Hundreds of party activists entered the district town from nearby areas and different unions on motorcycles, vans, buses and trucks.

They then staged a series of coordinated processions, carrying poles and oars, and marched through various parts of the town.

Later that evening, the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in Gopalganj were transferred, with new officials appointed to the posts.

The following day, Monday, the administration deployed BGB personnel alongside other law enforcement agencies as part of heightened security measures.

The deployment remained in place on Tuesday.