Beyonce becomes first artist in Grammy history with 100 nominations

Beyonce receives the Best Country Album award for "Cowboy Carter" during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/ File Photo

Beyonce receives the Best Country Album award for "Cowboy Carter" during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/ File Photo

Nearly three decades into a career spent rewriting pop’s rulebook, Beyonce has smashed another Recording Academy ceiling by becoming the first artist to reach 100 Grammy nominations.

Her latest landmark landed on Tuesday after "Morning Dew (Donk)", a vault track dropped on Jul 4 ahead of the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album "B'Day", picked up a nod for best R&B solo performance.

Co-written by Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyonce and Williams, the song reportedly faces stiff competition from Kehlani’s "Out the Window", Victoria Monét’s "Let Me", Jill Scott’s "Pressha", and Tems’ "What You Need".

Making Grammy history is old habit for the superstar.

According to Variety, she first broke the all-time wins record in 2023 with 32 trophies after sweeping four categories that night, sealed by best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance" to pass late classical conductor Georg Solti’s 1997 mark of 31.

In 2024, 11 nods for "Cowboy Carter" pushed her past husband Jay-Z, snapping their 88-nomination tie to crown her the Grammys' most-nominated artist. She added three more gramophones in February 2025, taking her career haul to 35 wins.

Those victories brought her first album of the year win for "Cowboy Carter" -- making her only the fourth Black woman to take home the top prize as a lead artist after Natalie Cole, Lauryn Hill, and Whitney Houston -- along with best country album and best country duo/group performance for "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus.

Beyonce has landed Grammy nods almost every year since Destiny’s Child scored two nominations in 2000 for "Bills, Bills, Bills".