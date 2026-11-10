Dengue claims eight more lives in Bangladesh as daily admissions top 1,500

Eight people have died from dengue in Bangladesh within 24 hours, taking the annual death toll to 475.

Official data released on Monday confirms that seven of the latest deaths occurred in the Dhaka Division.

Medical facilities admitted 1,595 new patients nationwide during the period, bringing total hospitalisations this year to 153,768.

Dhaka recorded the highest number of new admissions with 565 patients.

Regional facilities registered 229 cases in Rajshahi, 220 in Khulna, 211 in Barishal, and 206 in Chattogram, 73 in Mymensingh, 71 in Rangpur, and 20 in Sylhet.

The highest number of hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were admitted to hospitals and 1,705 died of the disease.

Last year, dengue claimed more than 400 lives, while over 102,000 cases were reported.