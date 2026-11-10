Minister, passengers evacuated as bombs found at Rajshahi airport

Police have recovered two crude bombs from the main gate of Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi.

Members of the Bomb Disposal Unit defused them through controlled detonation on Tuesday afternoon, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Gaziur Rahman said.

A flight carrying Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood had landed at the airport around that time. For security, the minister was taken out through the back gate.

Confirming the news, Rajshahi Airport Police Station chief Rabiul Islam said: “All passengers, including the minister, were taken out through the back gate after the grenade was recovered.”

Police said that a passerby saw the two crude bombs and informed the assistant sub-inspector in charge of a Romeo-81 patrol car of the Baya Police Outpost of the Airport Police Station. He immediately informed the chief of the Airport Police Station.

Upon receiving the news, the airport authorities and members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in charge of security closed the main gate as a precautionary measure. This led to panic among the passengers coming to the airport. The mosque gate was opened as an alternative for passengers to enter and exit.

Three armed APBn members were on duty at all times near the main gate of the airport for security. Even then, it was not immediately apparent how the two crude bombs were placed at the location.

ADC Gaziur said police quickly reached the spot when the incident was reported. Necessary measures were taken in coordination with the airport authorities and members in charge of security, he said.

The main gate of the airport was temporarily closed for the safety of passengers and the general public. He said that an alternative gate was opened for them.

He said, “Later, the two crude bombs were removed from the airport area and taken to an empty field in Pakuria area of Paba Upazila. There, members of the bomb disposal unit took necessary security measures and defused them.

“Who placed the two objects near the main gate of the airport and for what purpose is still being investigated.”