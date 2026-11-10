November 10, 2026

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Police recover four crude bombs at Dhanmondi Road 32, near City College

Journalists spot two unexploded crude bombs and a note reading ‘Joy Bangla. Projonmo-71’ outside Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence

Police recover four crude bombs at Dhanmondi Road 32, near City College

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 01:40 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 01:40 PM

Police have recovered two unexploded crude bombs and a note in front of the main gate of independence movement leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in Dhaka.

Two more crude bombs were recovered from an area near City College in Dhanmondi.

Journalists spotted the crude bombs and the note in front of the residence around 11:45am on Tuesday and alerted police, who cordoned off the area.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Bomb Disposal Unit arrived at Road No. 32 around 12:30pm.

Dhanmondi Police Station chief Muhammad Imdadul Islam Toyeb confirmed the recovery of the bombs.

Asked about the note found alongside the bombs at Dhanmondi Road No. 32, he said: “It was not a letter. We found a piece of paper on which was written, ‘Joy Bangla. Projonmo-71’.”

Meanwhile, police received information about two crude bombs lying near City College around noon. The DMP's Bomb Disposal Unit recovered the devices and took them away around 12:50pm.

Earlier, an official of the Bomb Disposal Unit told bdnews24.com: “One of our teams has gone to Dhanmondi Road No. 32. It will then go to City College.”

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