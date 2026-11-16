Bangladesh spends just 6.53% of development budget in July-October, lowest rate on record

Bangladesh’s Annual Development Programme (ADP) has recorded its slowest-ever start, with just 6.53 percent of the budget spent in the first four months of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Ministries and divisions spent Tk 201.6 billion between July and October. The foreign affairs and Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs ministries spent none of their allocations.

The Planning Ministry’s Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) published the figures in a report on Monday.

Spending in the same period last fiscal year was 8.33 percent, or Tk 198.78 billion.

Analysts say the sluggish pace of development work, evident before the change of government following the 2024 uprising, has yet to improve.

October spending amounted to Tk 81.42 billion, or 2.64 percent of the ADP.

The 2026-27 development budget allocated Tk 3.09 trillion to 1,172 projects. Spending usually gathers pace later in the year, but no acceleration has emerged so far this year.

Among the 15 ministries and divisions with the largest allocations, the average implementation rate stood at 10.97 percent.

The top performers through October were:

● Ministry of Primary and Mass Education: 24.15 percent

● Local Government Division: 20.74 percent

● Ministry of Water Resources: 11.98 percent

The foreign ministry had Tk 1.85 billion for five projects, while the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs had Tk 9.56 billion for 10 projects. Neither had spent any of its allocation.

Last fiscal year, Tk 1.41 trillion was spent against an allocation of Tk 2.39 trillion, an implementation rate of 67.52 percent, itself the lowest on record.