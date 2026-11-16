November 17, 2026

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Belgium's record scorer Lukaku, 33, retires from internationals

Belgium's all-time leading scorer calls time on international football after four World Cups and three Euros

Belgium&#039;s record scorer Lukaku, 33, retires from internationals
European Qualifiers - Group J - Belgium v Wales - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - Jun 9, 2025 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters

Published : 17 Nov 2026, 01:31 AM

Updated : 17 Nov 2026, 01:31 AM

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's all-time leading scorer, announced his retirement from international football on Monday after a 16-year career in which he scored 94 goals in 135 games.

The 33-year-old striker, the fifth-highest scorer in men's international football history, helped Belgium finish third at the 2018 World Cup during their most successful period.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team. I went through every emotion possible," Lukaku said on Instagram.

"I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment.

Lukaku played in four World Cups and three European Championships.

"I will never forget those moments," he said. "I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable. I'm grateful - thank you."

Lukaku was an unused substitute in Belgium's 4-1 home win over Italy in the Nations League on Sunday.

He began his club career at Belgian side Anderlecht before spells with teams including Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. He currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce.

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