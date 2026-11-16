November 17, 2026

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US air travel largely back to normal as funding fight brews

Disruptions that led to more than 18,000 flight cancellations have eased, but the incident has raised concerns

US air travel largely back to normal as funding fight brews
An American Airlines airplane flies near Chicago O'Hare International Airport, after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues in Chicago, Illinois, US, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters

Published : 17 Nov 2026, 12:54 AM

Updated : 17 Nov 2026, 12:54 AM

US air travel largely returned to normal Monday after more than 18,000 flight cancellations over three days stemming from Friday's longest ground stop for 25 years, suspected to have been caused by a single router installed during routine maintenance.

Speaking on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated the economic impact of the disruptions -- which also delayed nearly 28,000 flights -- would be in "billions of dollars".

On Monday, as of 9am ET (1400 GMT), there were just 300 flight cancellations and 1,500 delays, down from more than 2,300 cancelled and 11,000 delayed Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking site.

The four largest US airlines face an estimated $345 million earnings hit from the nationwide ground stop, according to brokerage Bernstein.

Duffy on Friday raised his request for funding for air traffic control and airports to $50 billion from $30 billion. The FAA is still using ageing equipment, including Compaq computers, floppy disks and paper strips to track aeroplanes.

"This rickety system is telegraphing to the American people, 'Hey we need investment,'" Duffy said Monday. "Now is the time to do a big dollar amount to modernise the system."

Democrats in Congress say Duffy has spent only $1 billion of the initial $12.5 billion approved last year for air traffic control. They also want hearings into what led to the communications disruptions that brought nearly all US air travel to a halt for more than four hours on Friday.

Duffy and Republicans want quick action on the additional funding in the final weeks before the current Congress goes home and Democrats take over in January.

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