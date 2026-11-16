November 17, 2026

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New military pay scale sets service chiefs’ basic salary at Tk 172,000, soldier’s at Tk 21,400

Like civil servants, military personnel will receive the revised basic salaries in phases, with full rates taking effect next July

New military pay scale sets service chiefs’ basic salary at Tk 172,000, soldier’s at Tk 21,400

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Nov 2026, 12:24 AM

Updated : 17 Nov 2026, 12:24 AM

Nearly two months after publishing the ninth pay scale for civil servants, the government has issued a separate structure for the armed forces, setting the chief’s basic salary at Tk 172,000 and a recruit’s starting pay at Tk 21,400.

Published on Sunday under the National Pay Scale 2026, the gazette sets pay, allowances and retirement benefits for army, navy and air force personnel.

It covers commissioned and honorary officers, AFNS officers and cadets, officer cadets, midshipmen, flight cadets, ISSB candidates, junior commissioned and warrant officers, recruits, non-combatants, religious instructors, MODC personnel and equivalent ranks.

Basic pay increases will be phased in.

From Jul 1 to Dec 31, 2026, service chiefs down to warrant officers and equivalent ranks will receive 40 percent of the increase. This will rise to 70 percent from Jan 1 to Jun 30, 2027.

For sergeants and equivalent ranks down to recruits and officer cadets, the increases will be 50 percent and 75 percent in those periods. Everyone will receive the full basic salary from Jul 1, 2027.

The special benefit under the previous JSI was discontinued from Jul 1, 2026. Amounts received will be adjusted against arrears.

Revised allowance and other benefit rates will take effect on Jan 1, 2028. Until then, personnel will continue to receive allowances at rates in force on Jun 30, 2026.

Some rates have been revised. The defence services allowance will rise from Tk 6,000 to Tk 7,200 for generals and from Tk 5,575 to Tk 6,690 for second lieutenants.

The kit allowance will increase from Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,320, the batman allowance from Tk 600 to Tk 1,200, and the disturbance allowance from Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,200.

Daily risk allowance will rise from Tk 110 to Tk 121, while hill allowance will be 20 percent of basic pay.

New benefits include a monthly mobile allowance of Tk 500 for majors and above and Tk 150 for captains and below. Personnel will receive Tk 3,000 a month for each child with a disability, for up to two children.

A Haor, island or char allowance will be 20 percent of basic pay, capped at Tk 5,000. Radar and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant personnel will receive a monthly radiation-risk allowance of Tk 2,000.

Those who completed post-retirement leave before Jun 30 and retired on Jul 1 will not qualify for revised pay fixation, but will receive a percentage increase in pensions.

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