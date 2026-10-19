Government employees’ allowances will reflect old basic pay

The government has clarified how allowances outside basic pay will be calculated as it gradually rolls out the ninth national pay scale for public servants.

The Finance Division’s Regulations Wing said on Monday the allowances would be determined and paid based on the basic salaries employees received on Jun 30, 2026, until further orders.

This means allowance rates will continue to reflect employees’ basic pay under the previous salary structure.

The government approved the ninth pay scale on Aug 31, raising basic salaries by 142 percent at the lowest grade and 100 percent at the highest.

Under the new scale, the lowest-grade basic salary rose from Tk 8,250 to Tk 20,000, while ninth-grade pay increased from Tk 22,000 to Tk 44,000.

First-class gazetted officers recruited through the BCS examination enter service at the ninth grade.

At the top, first-grade basic pay rose from Tk 78,000 to Tk 156,000. Officials of secretary rank fall under this grade.

The government also approved higher house rent and other allowances and financial benefits, to be introduced in stages.

From July to December, grades 9 and above will receive 40 percent of their additional basic pay, while grades 10-20 will receive 50 percent. From Jan 1 to Jun 30, 2027, the rates will rise to 70 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

Full basic-pay increases take effect on Jul 1, 2027, while revised allowances, including house rent, will be fully implemented from Jan 1, 2028.