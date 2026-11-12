New payscale raises questions over recreation allowance calculations

As the ninth national payscale takes effect in stages, one question has been troubling government employees: which basic salary will determine their rest and recreation allowance?

The Finance Division has now provided an answer.

Under a Finance Division directive issued on Thursday, employees taking rest and recreation leave between Jul 1, 2026, and Jun 30, 2027, will receive an allowance equal to the basic salary they draw in the month they take the leave.

The directive specifies that the calculation will be based on the basic salary drawn, not the salary determined through pay fixation.

Employees who have already received the allowance will not be entitled to arrears later if their pay is revised.

The new payscale, gazetted on Sept 19, raised salaries by 142 percent at the lowest grade and 100 percent at the highest. Its implementation will be staggered.

From Jul 1 to Dec 31, officials in Grade 9 and above will receive 40 percent of the increase in basic pay, while employees in Grades 10 to 20 will get 50 percent.

From Jan 1 to Jun 30, 2027, the rates will rise to 70 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

The full salary increase will take effect on Jul 1, 2027, while allowances linked to basic pay will be fully implemented from Jan 1, 2028.

Under a Finance Division rule issued on Mar 20, 1989, an employee taking rest and recreation leave receives an allowance equivalent to one month's basic salary. The benefit is available once every three years.