November 12, 2026

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Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League

The 47-year-old Frenchman leaves Selhurst Park after just five months in charge following four consecutive league defeats

Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League
Football - Premier League - Everton v Crystal Palace - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - Aug 22, 2026 Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 08:00 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 08:00 PM

Crystal Palace fired manager Pierre Sage on Thursday, bringing the Frenchman's five-month tenure to an end after a poor start to the Premier League season left the club bottom of the table.

Sage's departure followed a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday, the south London club's fourth straight Premier League defeat. They are two points outside the safety zone.

"Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager," Palace said in a statement.

"Three members of Pierre’s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – have also left the club."

The 47-year-old, who managed Ligue 1 sides RC Lens and Olympique Lyonnais, took charge at Selhurst Park in June.

Sage replaced Oliver Glasner, who left at the end of the 2025-26 season after leading Palace to the Conference League trophy.

Palace won two Premier League matches under Sage, but a string of defeats, including a 5-0 loss to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, has left them with seven points from 10 games.

They also have the worst defensive record in the top flight after conceding 24 goals.

British media reports said former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the leading candidate to replace Sage.

Palace next travel to Coventry City on Nov 21.

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