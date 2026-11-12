November 12, 2026

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India's Pant clears fitness test ahead of New Zealand Tests

The star batter confirms his travel via social media while India wrap up their one-day international series

India&#039;s Pant clears fitness test ahead of New Zealand Tests
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - May 23, 2026 Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant in action REUTERS/Abhijit Addya

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 07:49 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 07:49 PM

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has passed a fitness test and left for New Zealand to join the national team for a two-test series, media reports said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who last played for India in August, was sidelined with a left-side strain. India named him in the squad last month, pending fitness clearance at the Indian cricket board's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence, where he underwent rehabilitation.

On Thursday, Pant posted a picture of an aeroplane wing in an Instagram story, with emojis indicating he was flying to New Zealand, where India are playing a five-match one-day international series.

Local media reports said Pant would be available for selection for the first test starting Wednesday.

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