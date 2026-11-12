List of Manchester United managers since Alex Ferguson retired

Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - Oct 18, 2026 Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox and Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada in the stands during the match. REUTERS

Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - Oct 18, 2026 Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox and Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada in the stands during the match. REUTERS

Manchester United sacked manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after an eight-game winless Premier League run. The 45-year-old was their seventh permanent boss since Alex Ferguson retired after guiding the club to their last league title in 2013.

Following is a list of permanent and interim managers who have taken charge at United following Ferguson's retirement:

David Moyes

In charge: Jul 1, 2013-Apr 22, 2014 (10 months)

Matches: 51

Win-Draw-Loss: 27-9-15

Trophies won: 1 (Community Shield)

Former Everton manager Moyes struggled to fill Ferguson's shoes as defending champions United suffered with inconsistency, finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Ryan Giggs (caretaker)

In charge: Apr 22, 2014-May 11, 2014 (1 month)

Matches: 4

Win-Draw-Loss: 2-1-1

Trophies won: 0

It was the first major coaching assignment for United's former midfielder Giggs, who holds the club's appearance record of 963. He remained at United as an assistant coach until 2016.

Louis van Gaal

In charge: Jul 16, 2014-May 23, 2016 (22 months)

Matches: 103

Win-Draw-Loss: 54-25-24

Trophies won: 1 (FA Cup)

Dutchman Van Gaal arrived at United as one of the most respected managers of his generation, with successful spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax Amsterdam and the Netherlands over two decades.

United's performances improved and they finished fourth in 2014-15. But Van Gaal's possession-heavy playing style was criticised and he was fired two days after winning the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho

In charge: May 27, 2016-Dec 18, 2018 (31 months)

Matches: 144

Win-Draw-Loss: 84-32-28

Trophies won: 3 (Europa League, League Cup, Community Shield)

Mourinho's arrival reflected United's ambition and his tenure got off to an optimistic start, with the team winning the League Cup and Europa League in his first campaign, followed by a second-place finish in the Premier League the next season.

Despite United spending nearly £400 million ($534.28 million) on players, a drop in performances in 2018-19 led to his dismissal when the team were 19 points off top spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In charge: Dece 19, 2018 (On interim basis, made permanent in March 2019) - Nov 21, 2021 (35 months)

Matches: 168

Win-Draw-Loss: 91-37-40

Trophies won: 0

Former United forward Solskjaer coached the club's reserve side from 2008-2011. He also managed Cardiff City and Norwegian club Molde before being appointed United's interim boss.

Solskjaer won 14 of his 19 matches before being made permanent manager but inconsistency plagued United for the rest of his stay. The Norwegian was dismissed after a string of losses including against Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

Michael Carrick (caretaker)

In charge: Nov 21, 2021-Dec 2, 2021 (12 days)

Matches: 3

Win-Draw-Loss: 2-1-0

Former United midfielder Carrick was part of the club's coaching staff when appointed caretaker manager for less than two weeks, marking the start of his managerial career.

Ralf Rangnick (interim)

In charge: Dec 3, 2021-May 22, 2022 (6 months)

Matches: 29

Win-Draw-Loss: 11-10-8

Trophies won: 0

Rangnick attempted to steady the ship during a difficult season with underwhelming results as United came sixth in the Premier League and exited the Champions League in the last 16.

Erik ten Hag

In charge: May 23, 2022-Oct 28, 2024 (29 months)

Matches: 128

Win-Draw-Loss: 70-23-35

Trophies won: 2 (FA Cup, League Cup)

Ten Hag arrived at United following a successful spell at Ajax but, despite winning the League Cup and securing a top-four finish in his first season, his tenure took a downward turn.

United came eighth in 2023-24 but the Dutchman was given a second chance after winning the FA Cup. United were sitting 14th in October 2024 when he was fired.

Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - Sept 6, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after the match. REUTERS

Ruud van Nistelrooy (interim)

In charge: Oct 28, 2024 - Nov 10, 2024 (13 days)

Matches: 4

Win-Draw-Loss: 3-1-0

Former United and Netherlands striker Van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as an assistant coach in July 2024, went unbeaten in four matches in all competitions as interim boss.

Ruben Amorim

In charge: Nov 11, 2024 - Jan 5, 2026 (14 months)

Matches: 63

Win-Draw-Loss: 25-15-23

Trophies won: 0

Amorim, who led Sporting to two Primeira Liga titles, had an unwavering commitment to an expansive 3-4-3 system built on intense pressing and possession-based football.

The 39-year-old became United's youngest manager since Wilf McGuinness took charge at 31 in 1969, but his spell ended after a poor run of results and public clashes.

Darren Fletcher (Interim)

In charge: Jan 5, 2026 - Jan 13, 2026 (9 days)

Matches: 2

Win-Draw-Loss: 0-1-1

Former United player Fletcher took charge of two matches, a Premier League draw with Burnley and an FA Cup defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Michael Carrick

In Charge: Jan 13, 2026 - Nov 12, 2026 (10 months)

Matches: 29

Win-Draw-Loss: 14-7-8

Trophies won: 0

Former United and England midfielder Carrick was appointed on an interim basis before being handed a contract until 2028 after winning 11 of his first 16 matches.

Under Carrick, United climbed to third in the top flight and secured qualification for the Champions League.

However, he proved unable to carry that momentum into the new season and was dismissed after an eight-game Premier League winless streak.